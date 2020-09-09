2020 September 9 18:06

Rivertrace launches digital water monitoring technology calibration portal

Rivertrace Limited have established a new, web-based calibration portal that will enable complete transparency of compliance and inspection paperwork related to water monitoring equipment. The free-to-access digital portal, that can be retrieved at any time via desktop and mobile browsers, was developed by Rivertrace in conjunction with development partner Intellore.

Hosted on the AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud, the portal allows Rivertrace’s network of staff, customers, OEMs and agents to access important information relating to the entire range of Rivertrace monitoring products, including calibration forms, product manuals and certification.

Once registered, a user can enter the IMO number of any vessel that has Rivertrace monitoring equipment onboard and track its movement, and ETA for next port call. This enables the easy set-up of appointments with agents to carry out calibration checks, as and when required. Additionally, the digitalised system is designed to send e-mail reminders to Rivertrace and monitoring equipment users when re-calibration checks are due.

With all parts, customer information and serial numbers integrated with Rivertrace’s Manufacturing Resources Planning System, accurate information required for calibration is provided seamlessly. API (Application Programming Interface) integrations enable the automation of transactions and ensure that accurate, valid information is easy to find.

ABOUT RIVERTRACE

An ISO9001 quality-assured company and market leader with over 30 years’ experience of oil-in-water monitoring. Headquartered at a 10,000-sq. ft. facility which incorporates a production factory in Redhill, 20 miles south of central London, Rivertrace has actively developed a global presence covering 32 countries, serviced by 28 technically trained distributors and agents. Stock is held at these key locations to ensure local service is available to support customer needs.