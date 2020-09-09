2020 September 9 17:06

CMA CGM enhances CIX service

CMA CGM has announced that it will be enhancing its existing China India Express (CIX) service that connects Asia with the Indian Subcontinent region.

The CIX enhancement will see Xingang and Pusan being added as its ports of call, making CIX a comprehensive weekly service that links key ports in China and Korea to Colombo, Nhava sheva and Pipavav.

Via the trans-shipment hub of Hong Kong, shipments onboard CIX will be able to gain access to important markets situated in Central and South China through the shipping network of CNC and the CMA CGM Group.

The enhanced CIX, complemented by the existing Asia Subcontinent Express (AS1) and Asia Subcontinent Express 6 (AS6) services, forms part of CMA CGM’s portfolio of Asia-Indian subcontinent services. CIX flyer

CIX will begin its new port rotation from Xingang on 20 October with the following port rotation: Xingang – Pusan – Shanghai – Xiamen – Hong Kong – Shekou – Singapore – Colombo – Nhava Sheva – Pipavav – Port Kelang – Singapore – Hong Kong – Xingang.