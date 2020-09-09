2020 September 9 15:25

Port of Liepaja throughput in 8M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y

The port’s container and oil products throughput is increasing

Freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia in January-August 2020 fell by 14%, year-on-year, to 3 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products declined by 4.8% to 1,539,200 tonnes, handling of anthracite fell 4 times to 277,700 tonnes, building materials - by 18.7% to 493,100 tonnes while handling of oil products grew by 15.1% to 316,600 tonnes.

Handling of Ro-Ro cargo fell by 19% to 25,232 units, container throughput grew by 17% to 2,411 TEUs.

In the reporting period, the port serviced 20,994 passengers, down 21%, year-on-year.

The number of calls fell by 4% to 1,081.

Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belorussia. In 2019, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.33 million tonnes.