2020 September 9 14:48

Passenger turnover within Russian IWW's Moscow Basin totals 427,500 people

FSBI Moscow Canal shares its preliminary results



Passenger turnover on inland water ways of the Moscow Basin between April and mid-September has been preliminary estimated at 427,500 people, says FSBI Moscow Canal.



About 72,000 people were carried during the period by cruise ships.



The number of locking through operations totaled 26,397 with 51,842 units having passed the company’s system of hydraulic engineering structures.



Construction aggregates made the bulk of cargo volumes (82%) totaling 13 million tonnes with raw material for industrial applications accounting for 10%, crude oil and oil products – for 7%. Besides, the canal was used for transportation of timber and other cargoes by barges.



FSBI Moscow Canal noted the increase of grain transit. In September, it grew by 85.8%, year-on-year, to 59,571 tonnes.



Transit transportation of timber increased by 4% to 87,691 tonnes.



In January-August 2020, over a thousand of ships underwent port state control inspections.



The navigation season began in Moscow and in the Moscow Basin on April 20, passenger navigation on the Moskva river started on June 23.