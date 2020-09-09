2020 September 9 12:29

Rosmorport’s revenue from port fees in 8M’2020 decreased by 6%

The number of vessels serviced in January-August decreased by 3% to 87,900 units

Rosmorport says its revenue from port fees for the 8 months of 2020 decreased by 6%, or by 0.9 billion rubles, year-on-year, to 13.3 billion rubles.

In August, revenue from port fees fell by 12% (or by 210 million rubles) to 1.5 billion rubles with total revenues having decreased by 0.13 billion rubles (-6%) to 2.18 billion rubles.

The number of vessels serviced from January through August decreased by 3% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and amounted to 87.9 thousand units (including 45.96 thousand of foreign trip vessels (-6%) and 41.98 thousand of coastal vessels (flat, year-on-year). That should be mainly attributed to a 6-pct decrease (-16.5 million tonnes) of liquid bulk cargo turnover via the ports of Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Tuapse as well as no calls of passenger cruise ships to Passenger Port St. Petersburg as well as a decrease in the number of calls to Nakhodka, Vostochny, Vladivostok and Kaliningrad seaports for bunkering.

The number of vessels serviced in August 2020, decreased by 1% to 15.2 thousand units including 6.54 thousand of foreign trip vessels (-8%) and 8.64 thousand of coastal vessels (-7%). The negative dynamics should be attributed to the decrease of cargo turnover in Big Port St. Petersburg, Novorossiysk and Primorsk, reduction of calls to Nakhodka and Vladivostok for bunkering and suspended cruise shipping.