2020 September 9 10:36

DCT Gdansk creates value for Czech and Slovak customers

It will now have a permanent representative located in Prague to work closely with the customers in Czech Republic and Slovakia

Over the last few years, DCT Gdansk container terminal has built a steadily growing position in the Czech and Slovak markets, every year it links tens of thousands of containers with goods routed to or from these countries with global markets through the terminal. That would not be possible without the direct train services to the Czech Republic that started running in 2017. To serve the customers in these countries, DCT Gdansk will now have a permanent representative located in Prague who will work closely with its customers in Czech Republic and Slovakia, the company says in its press release.

“We are pleased to announce that Adéla Kurečková has joined DCT Gdansk as the Business Development Manager for Czech Republic and Slovakia. With a career spanning the shipping, freight forwarding and customs clearance industries, Adéla brings a thorough knowledge on the Czech and Slovak markets and will further assist the logistics industry and BCO customers in these key markets to utilize the cost-effective opportunities that moving goods via DCT Gdansk brings”, says the statement.

Cameron Thorpe, CEO of DCT Gdansk, said “Customers based in land-locked countries, want reliability and peace of mind when it comes to choosing an entry or exit port often hundreds of kilometers away. They need to ship goods with confidence, but also at a cost effective price. DCT’s Gdansk’s locational advantage brings the world’s largest ships closer to these markets than traditional ports. Using effective rail routing, this means they have an efficient alternative port, that also brings considerable cost savings. With the current volumes moving via our terminal, we already have a proven concept showing the benefits for the cross-border markets south of Poland. With Adela on board as part of the team, we will be able to strengthen what we have, but also to start building among the logistics industry an understanding and knowledge about our capacity and the options we can offer for these markets.”