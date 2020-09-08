2020 September 8 18:37

SMM prepares to restart in 2021

SMM 2021 is getting ready for its rescheduled date in February. The detailed concept developed by the organisers of SMM ensures a great trade fair experience with utmost safety for exhibitors and visitors.



The spread of the coronavirus has left the international trade fair schedule in disarray. Following more than six months of complete paralysis, the first exhibitor events are now being held again, if with restrictions and a limited scope. The leading international maritime trade fair SMM, which would have begun this Tuesday if it hadn't been for the coronavirus, is now preparing for its rescheduled date in Hamburg from 2 until 5 February 2021.

"Of course, the entire SMM team is a bit sad the fair isn't starting today. But increasingly, this regret is giving way to a sense of anticipation of a rather unique SMM in February 2021," said Claus Ulrich Selbach, Business Unit Director – Maritime and Technology Fairs & Exhibitions at Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH (HMC). The industry has responded well to the postponement: “We are pleased to say that more than 80 percent of SMM 2018 exhibitors will again participate in SMM 2021,” said Selbach.



