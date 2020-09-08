2020 September 8 17:25

Grimaldi takes delivery of the new Pure Car & Truck Carrier Grande New Jersey

The Grimaldi Group has further expanded its fleet with the arrival of the new Pure Car & Truck Carrier (PCTC) Grande New Jersey. In fact, on 4 September the Neapolitan Group took delivery of the fourth of a series of seven ships ordered to the Chinese Yangfan shipyard located in Zhoushan, the company said in its release.

With a length of 199.9 metres and a beam of 36.45 metres, the Grande New Jersey has a gross tonnage of 65,255 tonnes and a service speed of 19 knots. The ship flies the Italian flag and is among the largest Pure Car & Truck Carriers on the market: in fact, she can transport around 7,600 CEU (Car Equivalent Units) or, alternatively, 5,400 linear metres of rolling stock and 2,737 CEU. She is an extremely flexible vessel: with her four hoistable decks, the Grande New Jersey is able to load any type of rolling freight (cars, vans, trucks, tractors, buses, excavators, etc.) up to 5.3 metres high.

The Grande New Jersey is fitted with a side ramp and a quarter stern ramp, the latter allowing the loading of freight units weighing up to 150 tonnes. Thanks to the configuration of her 12 decks and to her system of internal ramps, the risk of damage during loading or unloading of rolling cargo is minimized.

The Grande New Jersey is a technologically advanced ship, equipped with devices that allow her to reduce harmful emissions and achieve high energy efficiency, thus ensuring truly eco-sustainable transport. In particular, she is fitted with an electronically-controlled Man Energy Solutions main engine, as required by the new regulations for the reduction of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, as well as with an exhaust gas cleaning system for reducing sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions. Finally, she complies with the latest ballast water treatment regulations.

The Grande New Jersey, currently bound to the Mediterranean, will reach the port of Salerno at the end of September and will enter service on the weekly ro/ro service operated by the Grimaldi Group between the Mediterranean and North America (Canada, United States and Mexico), together with the already operational Grande Baltimora, Grande Halifax, Grande Houston, Grande Mirafiori, Grande New York and Grande Torino. The Grande New Jersey will call regularly at 15 ports in Italy (Civitavecchia, Livorno, Salerno, Savona), Spain (Valencia), Belgium (Antwerp), Canada (Halifax), USA (Baltimore, Davisville, Houston, Jacksonville, New York), and Mexico (Altamira, Tuxpan, Veracruz).