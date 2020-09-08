  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 8 16:59

    4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference to be held in Moscow on 28 October 2020

    An official permit for holding face-to-face business events in Moscow obtained from Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has given a new impetus to the preparation of the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference.

    The conference is being organized by Russia’s leading media group PortNews with Sovcomflot as the Event Partner.

    Damen Shipyards Group is the Event Sponsor.

    The event will be held in a mixed face-to-face/remote format on 28 October 2020 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow. A small exhibition will be also held in the lobby.

    Remote participation of speakers and the audience will be arranged through a live streaming.

    The main condition of Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s consumer safety watchdog, on strict compliance with sanitary standards will be respected by the organizers.

    The development of the conference business programme is underway. Those interested are invited to participate as speakers or delegates.

