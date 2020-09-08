2020 September 8 16:07

On-line webinar “All Russian Ferries. Far East Basin” scheduled for 16 September 2020

A joint project of IAA PortNews and Marine Engineering Bureau on industry-focused webinars continues. On-line webinar “All Russian Ferries. Far East Basin” has been slated for 16 September 2020, 10 a.m.



The webinar will start with the reports of Rosmorrechflot and Rosmorport representatives. Among the participants are well-known industry experts.



Traditionally, the key speaker at the webinars will be Gennady Yegorov, Professor, head of Marine Engineering Bureau.

The discussion will focus on economic and logistic prerequisites of the market development as well as the recent development of ferry lines in Russia and development of international transport corridors.



Preliminary registration is required. Please, send an application to av@portnews.ru



Upon completion of the webinar, the event video will be available free of charge on IAA PortNews portal and social networking websites.

All PortNews webinars are available here >>>>