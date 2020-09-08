2020 September 8 11:43

Vyborg Shipyard delivers lead processing trawler of Project KMT01 to Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet

The delivery will be followed by fishing trials



Vyborg Shipyard PJSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) and Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet JSC (a company of North West Fishing Consortium) have signed an acceptance/delivery certificate for the Barents Sea, lead ship in a series of four processing trawlers of Project KMT01, upon completion of sea trials, says USC.



Fishing trials are to be held in the fishing area after the delivery as foreseen by the contract .



The Barents Sea is the first large-capacity trawler of RS class built by a Russian shipyard for the recent 30 years. The shipyard is getting ready for launching the last ship in the series.



Vyborg Shipyard is currently building eight large trawlers in a variety of modifications of KMT01 and KMT02 designs.



A series of KMT01 trawlers numbering four units has been under construction on a turnkey basis from 2017.



The lead ship named Barents Sea laid down on 31 May 2017 was launched on 5 December 2018. The construction is covered by the programme of investment quotas encouraging the construction of fishing ships at domestic shipyards.



PAO Vyborg Shipyard (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. Since its foundation in 1948 the shipyard has built 210 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1,550,000 tonnes.

