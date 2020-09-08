2020 September 8 09:55

Maritime lawyers graduate online amid pandemic

Graduating during a world pandemic is no ordinary event, but this is what the students of the class of 2019-2020 of the International Law Institute (IMLI) did during a virtual ceremony (3 September) addressed by the IMO Secretary-General.

IMO says sixty-two students from 34 countries, graduated as international maritime law professionals, joining a network of more than 1000 students from 146 States and territories who have pursued studies at IMLI.

Two students were awarded the Degree of Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.) in International Maritime Law and Ocean Policy.

IMO's Chris Trelawny, Acting Director, Technical Cooperation Division

reiterated how important the next generation of maritime lawyers is to confront challenges affecting oceans today, including destruction of marine environment, climate change and sustainable shipping.

The ceremony marked the successful completion of a very trying but intensive year of studies in all the areas of the Institute's programmes, including the law of the sea, shipping law, marine environmental law, maritime safety and security law, research project and maritime legislation drafting.