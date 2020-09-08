2020 September 8 09:26

Oil prices decrease amid concerns over COVID-19 impact on demand

Oil prices fell by 0.14%-1.94%

As of September 8 (07:54 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price fell by 0.14% to $41.95 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.94%.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.