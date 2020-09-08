  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 8 09:26

    Oil prices decrease amid concerns over COVID-19 impact on demand

    Oil prices fell by 0.14%-1.94%

    As of September 8 (07:54 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price fell by 0.14% to $41.95 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.94%.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 September 8

16:07 On-line webinar “All Russian Ferries. Far East Basin” scheduled for 16 September 2020
15:04 Fincantieri to design the project of the US Navy unmanned fleet
14:03 Trafigura to invest in improving Berbera Oil Terminal to become a regional supply hub with the support of the Government of Somaliland
13:34 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company starts working with Golden Horn service of MSC
13:10 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:48 VSC and TransContainer launch weekly container train shipments from Nakhodka to Europe
12:25 SMM 2021: Leading international maritime trade fair prepares to restart
12:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
11:43 Vyborg Shipyard delivers lead processing trawler of Project KMT01 to Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet
11:24 BIMCO force majeure clause under way
11:01 GTT receives an order for the design of the tanks of six new LNG carriers
10:56 Panama Canal launches tender for new water management system
10:51 ICS, UNHCR and IOM call on States to end humanitarian crisis onboard ship in the Mediterranean
10:23 CMA CGM announces PSS from Asia to North Europe
10:17 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 3.1%
09:55 Maritime lawyers graduate online amid pandemic
09:10 Baltic Dry Index as of September 7
09:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 08

2020 September 7

18:22 Maersk makes AE19 ocean-rail service from Asia to Europe permanent
18:04 Petersburg Oil Terminal is ready to handle additional volumes of oil products
17:43 Port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 8.7 million tonnes of cargo in 7M’2020
17:21 Ust-Luga port capacity to grow by 42 million tonnes with construction of new dry bulk terminals
16:58 Throughput of Taganrog port in 8M’2020 fell by 10%
16:17 Port of Tallinn to use Estonia’s first hybrid ship on Virtsu-Kuivastu ferry line
16:09 Leningrad Region ports to take over all foreign trade cargoes of Russia from neighboring states by 2025
15:32 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2020 grew by 6% Y-o-Y
15:22 Sri Lankan Govt to expand Galle, Trinco, KKS Ports for regional, global exports
15:10 Arkadiy Korosteljov appointed President of FESCO Transportation Group
14:47 Okskaya Shipyard delivers fourth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Petrotrans – 5904
14:24 SCF and NOVATEK order 10 LNG carriers for Arctic LNG 2 from Zvezda Shipyard with financing from VEB.RF
14:01 Kobe/Kansai Hydrogen Utilization Council launched
13:36 Taman and Zarubino projects to be excluded from comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure
13:11 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe / Med to Australia and New Zealand
12:43 Oil cargo shipments from Russia’s Baltic Basin ports fell to 72.5 million tonnes in 1H’20
12:15 EPS inks world’s first dry bulk LNG dual fuel charter with BHP
11:32 Lugaport terminal’s last turn to be put into operation in Ust-Luga by the end of 2024
11:10 CMA CGM announces new PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic to Asia, Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
10:48 CMA CGM posts Q2 2020 results
10:39 Estonia’s first hybrid ship Tõll operates between Muhu and mainland Estonia
10:16 Rosmorport and Novotrans sign agreement on implementation of LUGAPORT project
09:41 Repair works of Daugavgriva shore reinforcement completed
09:22 Oil prices continue going down
09:05 Baltic Dry Index as of September 4
09:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sep 07

2020 September 6

16:33 ABS and Chevron Shipping launch digital journey
15:46 Jeffrey Theisen returns to Philly Shipyard as CFO
15:09 Maritime NZ: "No Excuses" on-water boating safety campaign hits record high
14:51 Brexit: Border infrastructure planning easements welcome but timescales remain tight, BPA says
13:48 ESPO position paper on climate change adaptation
13:08 Port of LB: Electric grid demand and shore power
12:48 Tanger Med named 35th container port in the world in 2019
11:42 USCG, port partners continue post Hurricane Laura operations
10:57 Successful load-in of Ninian Northern topside at Lerwick

2020 September 5

16:21 DP World and CDPQ expand global investment platform to US$8.2 billion
15:03 Port of LA introduces new data tool, 'The Signal'
14:18 PSA and HMM launch joint venture for container terminal 0perations in Singapore
13:47 JAXPORT names experienced public policy professional as Chief of Regulatory Compliance
13:26 BHP awards world's first LNG-fuelled Newcastlemax bulk carrier tender to reduce emissions
11:59 CMA CGM reports strong EBITDA growth of 30%