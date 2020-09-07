2020 September 7 18:04

Petersburg Oil Terminal is ready to handle additional volumes of oil products

The terminal’s capacity is estimated at 10 million tonnes per year



Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT) is ready to handle additional volumes of oil products if necessary, Mikhail Skigin, Chairman of POT BoD, told IAA PortNews.



According to him, it is difficult to estimate the chances of redirecting oil product flows from Belarus’ refineries to Russia’s Baltic ports. As for commercial issues and logistics, Russian ports have already had experience of handling Belorussian oil products and will be able to deal efficiently with those exports in full.



The terminal’s capacity is estimated at 10 million tonnes per year. POT has commenced modernization of its facilities.



According to IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department, oil cargo shipments from Russia’s Baltic Basin ports fell to 72.5 million tonnes in 1H’2020. The statistics says handling of crude oil fell by 11% to 34.9 million tonnes while handling of oil products increased by 13% to about 37.6 million tonnes.

Related link:

Oil cargo shipments from Russia’s Baltic Basin ports fell to 72.5 million tonnes in 1H’20 >>>>