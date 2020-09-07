2020 September 7 16:58

Throughput of Taganrog port in 8M’2020 fell by 10%

Handling of ferrous metal grew 2.3 times

In January-August 2020, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 1.717million tonnes of cargo (-10%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of ferrous metal grew 2.3 times to 147,000 tonnes while handling of grain fell by 5% to 764,000 tonnes, oil products – by 27% to 416,000 tonnes, coal – by 6% to 330,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, exports declined by 1% at 1,166,000, imports dropped 4.5 times to 15,500 tonnes, short-sea traffic - by 19% to 535,000 tonnes.



In the eight-month period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 436 arrivals and 438 departures including port fleet vessels versus 480 arrivals and 476 departures in January-August 2019.