2020 September 7 16:09

Leningrad Region ports to take over all foreign trade cargoes of Russia from neighboring states by 2025

Leningrad Region ports will take over all foreign trade cargoes of Russia from neighboring states by the end of 2024, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Leningrad Region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko as saying after his visit to the port of Ust-Luga. In this respect he distinguished the projects of Ust-Luga and Primorsk ports as the most ambitious ones.



Konstantin Goncharov, President of Novotrans Group (investor of Lugaport project), earlier said the new terminal in Ust-Luga would be able to take over the entire flow of Russia’s foreign trade cargo from the ports of neighboring countries.