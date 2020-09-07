2020 September 7 15:32

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 8M’2020 grew by 6% Y-o-Y

The number of calls increased by 11%

In January-August 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 15.7 million tonnes of cargo (+6%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.



According to the Harbour Master’s office, unloading grew by 3.65% to 574,000 tonnes. Transit grew by 4.84% to 4.5 million tonnes, loading – by 5.4% to 10.6 million tonnes.

Handling of grain increased by 28% to 6.6 million tonnes, while handling of oil products decreased by 9% to 4 million tonnes, coal – by 6% to 1.7 million tonnes.

The number of calls grew by 11% to 5,696 units.