2020 September 7 12:15

EPS inks world’s first dry bulk LNG dual fuel charter with BHP

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has been awarded the world’s first LNG Dual Fuel Newcastlemax bulk carrier contract by global resource giant BHP. The five vessels, which will be carrying iron ore between Western Australia and China, are scheduled to be delivered throughout 2022, the company said in its release.

The fleet of 209,000 DWT vessels will be powered by LNG, an alternative marine fuel proven to significantly lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. LNG has emerged as a viable and readily available solution that reduces sulphur oxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide and eliminates particulate matter. In addition, these vessels will be fitted with high-pressure MEGI engines which reduces methane slippage to negligible levels.