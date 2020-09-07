2020 September 7 11:32

Lugaport terminal’s last turn to be put into operation in Ust-Luga by the end of 2024, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Konstantin Goncharov, President of Novotrans Group (project investor), as saying during the visit of the terminal by Yevgeny Ditrikh, the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, Russian Railways President Oleg Belozerov and Leningrad Region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko. The first phase of the project, reclamation of 47 hectares, has been completed.



As Novotrans told IAA PortNews, the terminal will be able to handle about 8 million tonnes of grain, 8 million tonnes of general cargo and 8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (coal, ore) per year.