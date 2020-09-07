  The version for the print

    CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe / Med to Australia and New Zealand

    CMA CGM revised Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as from October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



    These new FAK rates include an increase of USD 250 per TEU Dry containers & USD 500 per Unit REEFER containers compared to previous announcement.

    These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
     Origine : From main ports of North Europe / Med / Black Sea
     To main ports of Australia and New Zealand
     Cargo: all types

     Date of application: October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

