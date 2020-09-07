2020 September 7 13:11

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe / Med to Australia and New Zealand

CMA CGM revised Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as from October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:







These new FAK rates include an increase of USD 250 per TEU Dry containers & USD 500 per Unit REEFER containers compared to previous announcement.

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origine : From main ports of North Europe / Med / Black Sea

To main ports of Australia and New Zealand

Cargo: all types

Date of application: October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice