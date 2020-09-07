-
2020 September 7 13:11
CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe / Med to Australia and New Zealand
CMA CGM revised Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as from October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
These new FAK rates include an increase of USD 250 per TEU Dry containers & USD 500 per Unit REEFER containers compared to previous announcement.
These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
Origine : From main ports of North Europe / Med / Black Sea
To main ports of Australia and New Zealand
Cargo: all types
Date of application: October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice0 Links
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM