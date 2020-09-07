-
2020 September 7 11:10
CMA CGM announces new PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland and Baltic to Asia, Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
This PSS will apply as follows:
Origin : From Northern Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic
Destination : To Asia (including South East Asia, North East Asia, China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau)
Cargo: Reefer
Amount: USD 600 per Reefer container (20' & 40'RH)
Payment: With the freight
Date of application: October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Origin : From Northern Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic
Destination : To Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
Cargo: Reefer
Amount: USD 400 per Reefer container (20' & 40'RH)
Payment: With the freight
Date of application: October 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice0 Links
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM