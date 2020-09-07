2020 September 7 10:16

Rosmorport and Novotrans sign agreement on implementation of LUGAPORT project

Andrey Lavrishchev, General Director of FSUE Rosmorport, and Konstantin Goncharov, President of Novotrans Group, signed an agreement on cooperation under the LUGAPORT project (construction of a multipurpose terminal facility in the port of Ust-Luga, IAA PortNews correspondent reported from the ceremony, the agreement signed in the presence of Yevgeny Ditrikh, the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, foresees that Rosmorport will create federally owned facilities including development of the water area and installation of aids to navigation.



The terminal water area is to occupy 98 hectares and to have a depth of up to 17.5 meters with a scope of dredging estimated at 11.5 million cbm. That will let the terminal accommodate Panamax ships. LUGAPORT terminal with annual capacity of 24.3 million tonnes is intended for handling grain, dry bulk, general cargo and food cargo.



“The project will ensure taking over of domestic cargo flows from the Baltic states and Finland”, said Andrey Lavrishchev.



“Implementation of the LUGAPORT project will let create one of the most advanced multi-profile terminals in the North-West of Russia for handling of a wide range of export cargo. The newly signed agreement regulates interaction of FSUE Rosmorport and Novotrans allowing for commencement of the terminal construction effectively as scheduled”, said Konstantin Goncharov.



The facility is to be put into operation in the end of 2024.



Issues related to dredging will be discussed at the International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” annually held by IAA PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport in February.