2020 September 7 09:22

Oil prices continue going down

Oil prices fell by 1.13%-1.36%

As of September 7 (07:57 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price fell by 1.13% to $42.18 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.36% to $39.24 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.