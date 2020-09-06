  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 6 12:48

    Tanger Med named 35th container port in the world in 2019

    Tanger Med makes significant progress in the latest rankings “Lloyd’s List” and “Container Management” published this week and ranks 35th after being ranked 46th a year earlier. This ranking lists the top 120 ports in the world out of 500 ports that have a container activity.

    Tanger Med becomes the 1st container transshipment port in the Mediterranean and confirms its leadership for the 3rd consecutive year as the leading container port in Africa.

    As a reminder, Tanger Med port handled 4.8 million containers in 2019, thus recording the best progress in the top 50 with a growth of + 38%.
    On the African continent, Tanger Med is followed by Port Said in Egypt in the 45th position (3.86 million containers), Durban in South Africa in the 71st position (2.76 million containers), Alexandria in Egypt in 90th position (1.81 million containers), Lomé in Togo in 99th position (1.5 million containers), Mombasa in Kenya in 106th position (1.41 million containers), and Lagos in Nigeria in 115th position (1.30 million containers). Only Egypt has ranked two of its ports in this world top 120.

    At the international level, Tanger Med succeeded to overtake the port of Panama Canal (Colon), as well as ports of Seattle and Savannah (USA), Felixstowe (UK), Santos (Brazil), Mundra (India), and Vancouver (Canada).

    This achievement confirms the confidence and the interest of the major global maritime alliances in Tanger Med as a major logistics hub. Moreover it demonstrates the strong synergy among all the partners of Tanger Med Community: concessionaires, liners, administrations and port authority who jointly work daily to optimize vessel calls and to provide ships with international standards.

    “Lloyd’s List” and “Container Management” are international rankings that publish annual rankings of world ports for more than a decade.

