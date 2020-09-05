2020 September 5 13:47

JAXPORT names experienced public policy professional as Chief of Regulatory Compliance

The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) says it has selected Nick Primrose as the port’s first Chief of Regulatory Compliance. In this role, Primrose oversees the port’s regulatory compliance in the areas of maritime law, environmental policy, emergency preparedness and risk management. He also serves as JAXPORT’s liaison with the Jacksonville City Council’s Special Committee on Resiliency and the City of Jacksonville’s Office of General Counsel.



Primrose is an experienced public policy professional and licensed attorney.



Prior to joining JAXPORT, he served as Deputy General Counsel for Florida Governors Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott, and General Counsel for the State of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management. In these positions, he provided oversight and regulatory strategy on transportation, emergency preparedness, the economy, and other matters impacting the people of Florida.



“As we grow our port and the positive impact we have on the region’s economy, building on our role as a good corporate citizen continues to be a priority,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “Nick’s expertise in regulatory oversight and risk management, along with his passion for public service, makes him an excellent fit for this position.”



Primrose is a member of the Florida Bar and holds a Juris Doctor from Barry University, a Master of Public Administration degree from DePaul University, and Bachelor of Arts degrees in political science and communications from Lake Forest College.



JAXPORT is Florida’s No. 1 container port complex and the nation’s No. 2 vehicle-handling port. Cargo activity through Jacksonville’s seaport generates 138,500 jobs in Florida and more than $31 billion in economic output for the region and state.