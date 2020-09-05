  The version for the print

    DP World and CDPQ expand global investment platform to US$8.2 billion

    "Alongside CDPQ, a steadfast partner whose long-term vision we share, we look forward to working together on new investments that will connect key international trade locations worldwide," said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.

    Platform has achieved its investment target of US$3.7 billion since launching in 2016
    Current portfolio of ports and terminals spans across North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific; DP World and CDPQ will explore opportunities to broaden the platforms footprint in existing and new geographies

    DP World, a global infrastructure-led supply chain solutions provider, and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global institutional investor, announce the expansion of their ports and terminals investment platform through a new commitment of US$4.5 billion(CA$6 billion), which increases the total size of the platform to US$8.2 billion (CA$ 10.6 billion). DP World holds 55% share of the platform, and CDPQ the remaining 45%.

    Since its launch in December 2016, the platform has invested in 10 port terminals globally and across various stages of the asset life cycle. The enhanced platform will continue to target assets globally, but with an increased scope to broaden its footprint in new and existing geographies, such as Europe and Asia Pacific. The investment platform will pursue its deployment and diversification objectives by expanding across a wider part of the integrated marine supply chain, such as logistics services linked to terminals.

    Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: “The partnership between DP World and CDPQ has been very successful, and we have benefited from each other’s expertise. The opportunity landscape for the port and logistics industry is significant and the outlook remains positive as consumer demand triggers major shifts across the global supply chain. Best-in-class well connected ports and efficient supply chains will continue to play an active role in advancing global trade and cultivating the business environments closest to their operations. Alongside CDPQ, a steadfast partner whose long-term vision we share, we look forward to working together on new investments that will connect key international trade locations worldwide.”

    Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at CDPQ, said: “Building on the success of the first collaboration with our strategic partner, DP World, a world-class leader in ports and marine terminals, the enhanced platform will seek investments in high-quality port and terminal infrastructure assets that will help design the future of smart trade and logistics. As we take the next step in our partnership, we will further diversify our geographic reach and look to seize new opportunities in a sector that, even during a uniquely challenging period, is driven by long-term fundamental trends.”

    Despite the impacts of COVID-19 and shifts in the global supply chain landscape, the ports sector has demonstrated a fair degree of resilience. Through recent strategic investments in automation and digital technology, DP World has strengthened its logistics capabilities, combined with their maritime services operations and worldwide network of ports and terminals, to provide a full suite of end-to-end smart supply chain solutions. As such, DP World is well positioned to face the current challenges experienced by the industry and to continue to provide innovative solutions to their customers worldwide.

    About DP World:

    DP World is the leading provider of smart logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. Our comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions.

    We deliver these services through an interconnected global network of 123 business units in 54 countries across seven continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets. Wherever we operate, we integrate sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into our activities, striving for a positive contribution to the economies and communities where we live and work.

    Our dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 56,500 employees from 134 countries are committed to delivering unrivalled value to our customers and partners. We do this by focusing on mutually beneficial relationships – with governments, shippers, traders, and other stakeholders along the global supply chain – relationships built on a foundation of mutual trust and enduring partnership.

    We think ahead, anticipate change and deploy industry-leading technology to create the smartest, most efficient and innovative trade solutions, while ensuring a positive and sustainable impact on economies, societies and our planet.
     

    ABOUT CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC:

    Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at June 30, 2020, it held CA$333.0 billion in net assets. As one of Canada’s leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt.

