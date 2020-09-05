  The version for the print

    CMA CGM reports strong EBITDA growth of 30%

    The Board of Directors of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, met today under the chairmanship of Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, to review the financial statements for the second quarter of 2020.

    Upon the release of the second quarter results for 2020, Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, commented: “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our Group reported excellent results during the 2nd quarter, thus strengthening our financial structure. Thanks to our agile business model and synergies between our shipping and logistics business activities, we were able to adapt our service offerings to meet our customers’ fast-changing needs. We have also significantly reduced our costs and benefited from the drop in oil prices. CEVA Logistics’ turnaround plan is underway and in line with our expectations. During this public health crisis, preserving the safety of our employees was a top priority. Our teams have been working hard to ensure the Group’s and customers’ business continuity. Our expertise has been especially useful in combating COVID-19 by developing sea and logistical bridges to supply essential medical equipment. Third quarter results should mark a new improvement in our performance.”

    Operating and financial performance for the second quarter of 2020

    Shipping and logistics industry is facing an unprecedented situation

    The Group performed second quarter operations under unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Container traffic volumes decreased for the first time since 2009 as a result of lockdown measures in several countries. This resulted in the shutdown of production units, in particular in China, during the first quarter. This was then followed by a sharp downturn in global consumer demand in March and April.

    All supply chains were able to adapt to avoid disruption and deliver supplies—especially medical equipment. As lockdown measures were gradually lifted, carried volumes bounced back strongly as of May under the combined effect of inventory rebuilding and the sharp recovery in the consumption of goods, notably in the United States.


    EBITDA[1] improved once again, increasing 26.3% compared with the second quarter of 2019, and reaching more than USD 1.2 billion. The EBITDA margin posted impressive gains, reaching 17.2% (vs. 12.4% during the second quarter of 2019). The operating margin was USD 530 million, i.e., 7.6%, versus USD 286 million (3.7%) for the second quarter of 2019.

    During the second quarter of 2020, the CMA CGM Group posted positive net income, Group share of USD 136 million, up sharply, compared with a loss of USD 109 million during the second quarter of 2019, and a benefit of USD 48 million during the first quarter of 2020.

    The Group’s operating performance generated operating cash flow in excess of USD 1.1 billion.

    Moreover, the Group’s liquidity was further strengthened by securing a EUR 1.05 billion guaranteed bank loan, EUR 300 million of which was allocated to the CEVA Logistics capital increase.

    As a result, the Group’s liquidity position (available cash and undrawn credit lines) totaled USD 2.6 billion at June 30, 2020, allowing the Group to comfortably meet future financial obligations.

    In line with its prudent financial policy, CMA CGM continues to proactively evaluate all potential options to strengthen its financial structure, which may include refinancing opportunities across all available funding sources.

    Shipping: strong EBITDA growth of 30%

    CMA CGM was able to leverage its shipping and logistics expertise to tackle this challenge while also improving profitability, in particular by actively adapting fleet capacity to demand and continuing its cost discipline.

    Group: major improvement in operating performance and net income

    During the second quarter of 2020, CMA CGM improved profitability in all its business activities. Revenue for the period reached USD 7.0 billion, down 9.0% compared with the second quarter of 2019, due to a slowdown in volumes related to the impact of the global public health crisis on international trade.

Другие новости по темам: performance, CMA CGM  


2020 September 5

2020 September 4

18:16 Tallink changes Tallinn-Helsinki route vessel Silja Europa operating schedule
17:59 Tallink Grupp appoints Joonas Joost as the group’s Head of Finance
17:37 Zvezda Shipyard starts cutting steel for first LNG powered product carrier
17:05 Deal Drecht Cities and Port of Rotterdam Authority continue partnership
15:49 TransContainer developes track capacity at Zabaikalsk container terminal
15:45 PSA and HMM launch joint venture for container terminal operations in Singapore
15:01 New Swiss tunnel improves North-South rail connection with port of Rotterdam
14:56 Australia’s new icebreaker arrives at Damen’s shipyard for final fit-out
14:54 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Miropia, last ship of RSD59 design series
14:02 Wilhelmsen and Hyundai Glovis deepen ties with wide-ranging new agreement
13:50 Nuclear-powered icebreaking container ship Sevmorput arrives in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
13:31 Massterly to operate two zero-emission autonomous vessels for ASKO
13:01 China's new legislation intends to achieve zero importation of solid waste into China by the end of 2020
12:48 Rosmorport's sailing training ship Khersones accepts new cadets aboard
12:31 Van Oord’s heavy lift vessel Svanen completes installation works for Danish Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind farm
12:03 NQBP applies for 10-year maintenance dredging permits for the Port of Weipa
11:47 Kalmar and Marsa Maroc continue long-term collaboration with new RTG order
11:27 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 3% in 8M’20
11:02 Port of Vancouver overall cargo through the port decreased by 1.1% to 71.7 million metric tonnes in H1 2020
10:54 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping updates rules on automation equipment
10:25 IMO, ILO and FAO launch new fishing vessel safety publication
10:11 RF Government recommends candidates for United Shipbuilding Corporation BoD
09:48 Bunker prices are decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:30 Decrease of oil prices accelerates
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 3
08:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 04

2020 September 3

18:35 Port of Melbourne extends partnership with Foodbank Victoria
18:09 Port of Gdansk marked by Rzeczpospolita Eagle Award
18:07 DNV GL awards GASA to HHI for a centreline oil-tight longitudinal bulkhead
17:44 Austal USA delivers 12TH expeditionary fast transport to US Navy
17:18 BC Ferries receives prestigious environmental leadership awards
16:52 Lotos shipyard starts cutting steel for self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers of Project 93.159
16:30 Russian Fishery Company starts its fleet renewal
16:05 Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants carried out the first bunkering in the port of Hong Kong
15:56 Bahri boosts dry-bulk fleet with addition of newbuild Alanood
15:21 SCHOTTEL to equip two shallow-draft AHTS vessels for demanding operations
15:16 RINA tests the potential of Digitalisation expansion
15:03 MABUX releases weekly bunker review
14:47 Launchpad for Angara carrier rocket delivered close to Vostochny Cosmodrome
14:12 Kalmar’s cost-efficient Essential reachstackers selected for CRIntermodal’s terminals in China
13:33 Bunker prices recover at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:01 PrimeServLab extends scope of engine-fluid analyses
12:38 Reconstruction completed on Volga-Don Shipping Canal
12:01 Boskalis’ versatile and specialized fleet required for two exceptional transport and installation projects
11:36 Rosmorport completed dredging in Bolshoy Kamen bay for SC Zvezda
11:11 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes the acquisition of KGH Customs Services
10:41 AS Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for August 2020
10:39 Joint R&D starts for practical application of ammonia-fueled tugboat
10:16 Tallink Grupp begins extensive reorganisation and continues with adjustment measures in group companies
09:50 Crew of the Knyaz Vladimir cruise liner awarded commendations for professional actions in emergency situation
09:32 Oil prices are fluctuating
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 03
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 2
08:47 Ports of Stockholm, Hutchison Ports Stockholm, Mälarhamnar and Wallenius Marine form partnership to launch inland shipping between Stockholm Norvik Port and Mälarhamnar ports

2020 September 2

18:51 Tanger Med is the 35th container port in the world in 2019
18:06 Van Oord successfully laid TenneT’s first sea cable for TenneT’s ‘Dutch Offshore Grid’
17:50 Two workboats with hybrid engine package arrived at the seaport of Vanino
17:36 dship Carriers appointed by G2 Ocean to be sales agent for Japan’s plant and project cargo segment
17:25 A series of “All Russian ferries” webinars begins on September 16