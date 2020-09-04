2020 September 4 17:59

Tallink Grupp appoints Joonas Joost as the group’s Head of Finance

Tallink Grupp has today announced that it has appointed Joonas Joost as the group’s Head of Finance with effect from Monday, 7 September 2020.

The appointment follows the company’s decision to join the functions of Finance and Investor Relations within the group as result of the reorganising process launched within the company.

Joonas Joost first joined Tallink Grupp’s finance department as an analyst in 2005, being promoted to the role of the company’s Head of Investor Relations in 2007 and working in the company until 2008. Following the roles in Tallink Grupp, Mr Joost worked first as an analyst for AS Evli Securities in 2008-2009 and later providing consultancy services for Evli Bank Plc in 2010 - 2012. From early 2010 until late 2011 he additionally held the full-time role of Head of Security and Quality at AS Eesti Loto (the Estonian National Lottery) and between 2013 and 2017 Mr Joost worked at AS LHV Pank as a senior analyst. Mr Joost re-joined Tallink Grupp in 2017 as an Adviser to the Management Board assuming additional duties of the group’s Head of Investor Relations again in 2019. Joonas Joost holds a Master’s degree in Finance from the Tallinn Technical University (TalTech).

Commenting on the appointment, Tallink Grupp’s CEO Paavo Nõgene, said:

„Joonas Joost has a strong financial background and experience across a range of companies, but also historic and in-depth knowledge of our company. These qualities will complement the existing finest expertise in the company’s Finance team very well and I am sure he will guide and lead our business areas of finance and investor relations through the current turbulence with great confidence and skill.”

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates several ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs around 6,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.