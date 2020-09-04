2020 September 4 15:49

TransContainer developes track capacity at Zabaikalsk container terminal

PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group has modernized the existing crane runways at its Zabaikalsk container terminal. Modernization allowed widening the gantry cranes’ working area comparable with the 1055-meter length of railways and installing a crane runway track in one plane with the terminal yard, and consequently now the reach-stackers may perform operations with containers within the whole working area of the railway track and cross the crane runways.

Also for the purpose of ensuring block trains loading and verification of readiness of Zabaikalsk station hub for handling the maximum volume of cargo a day, a test was successfully carried out on acceptance of seven block trains made of 437 wagons (874 TEUs) from 1453-gauge at Manzhouli station.