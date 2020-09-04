2020 September 4 15:01

New Swiss tunnel improves North-South rail connection with port of Rotterdam

Today saw the official opening of the Ceneri Base Tunnel in Switzerland, Port of Rotterdam said in its release. This ceremony marked the completion of the New Rail Link through the Alps: an important North-South rail connection for freight transport between the Italian port city of Genoa and the port of Rotterdam. Rail freight is not only an efficient and environmentally friendly transport option: it also contributes to the port of Rotterdam’s accessibility.



The Port of Rotterdam Authority strives to maintain optimal connections with the hinterland via all common modes of freight transport: inland shipping, road haulage and rail. Most of the containers forwarded to their destination from Rotterdam are transported by truck. This puts considerable pressure on the motorways around Rotterdam and further afield. The Port of Rotterdam Authority, various authorities and the port’s private sector are working together to increase rail freight’s share in the European modal mix.