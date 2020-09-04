2020 September 4 14:54

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Miropia, last ship of RSD59 design series

Construction of the series numbering 11 dry cargo carriers under the leasing programme was co-financed by the state



Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has launched yet another ship of RSD59 design, today, 4 September 2020.

The Pola Miropia is the 20th ship of Project RSD59 launched by the shipyard and the final one in a series of eleven dry cargo carriers built under the contract with State Transport Leasing Company for shipping company Pola Rise.

“It is the 20th ship built by Krasnoye Sormovo. The ships are perfect in operation, – said Albert Vygovsky, head of Pola Rise. – These ships can carry a wide variety of cargo: fertilizers, grain, equipment and construction materials”.



“Ship launching is always an important event and this one is not an exception, – said Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo. – It took us two years and a half to build 20 dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59, one ship per month on the average. The shipyard continues building ships of this design with 20 more units be built including 9 ships that have already been contracted. Their construction meets the production schedule”.



According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull when the ship touched the water. Anna Bordovskaya, head of the Marketing Department of Pola Rise, acted as a godmother during the ceremony.

The contract on construction of the third series numbering eleven dry cargo carriers of RSD59 design was signed between Krasnoye Sormovo and State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) in March 2019. The previous two series of RSD59 design numbered five and four ships accordingly. They are operated by Pola Rise LLC and Idel LLC.



RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

They are intended for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class.

The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days.

Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.



Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

The State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) is Russia’s largest player in the lease market. It leases out aircraft, vessels, rail transport, road vehicles and special equipment to domestic transport enterprises and invests in the development of Russia's transport infrastructure. The company's sole shareholder is the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Transport. GTLK holds double-B ratings from Fitch Ratings и Moody’s agencies and an A+(RU) national rating from ACRA. As of 30 June 2019, leasing portfolio of GTLK totals RUB 900 billion.

