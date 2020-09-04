  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 4 14:54

    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Miropia, last ship of RSD59 design series

    Construction of the series numbering 11 dry cargo carriers under the leasing programme was co-financed by the state

    Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has launched yet another ship of RSD59 design, today, 4 September 2020.

    The Pola Miropia is the 20th ship of Project RSD59 launched by the shipyard and the final one in a series of eleven dry cargo carriers built under the contract with State Transport Leasing Company for shipping company Pola Rise.

    “It is the 20th ship built by Krasnoye Sormovo. The ships are perfect in operation, – said Albert Vygovsky, head of Pola Rise. – These ships can carry a wide variety of cargo: fertilizers, grain, equipment and construction materials”.

    “Ship launching is always an important event and this one is not an exception, – said Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo. – It took us two years and a half to build 20 dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59, one ship per month on the average. The shipyard continues building ships of this design with 20 more units be built including 9 ships that have already been contracted. Their construction meets the production schedule”.

    According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull when the ship touched the water.  Anna Bordovskaya, head of the Marketing Department of Pola Rise, acted as a godmother during the ceremony.

    The contract on construction of the third series numbering eleven dry cargo carriers of RSD59 design was signed between Krasnoye Sormovo and State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) in March 2019. The previous two series of RSD59 design numbered five and four ships accordingly. They are operated by Pola Rise LLC and Idel LLC.  

    RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

    They are intended for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class.

    The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

    The State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) is Russia’s largest player in the lease market. It leases out aircraft, vessels, rail transport, road vehicles and special equipment to domestic transport enterprises and invests in the development of Russia's transport infrastructure. The company's sole shareholder is the Russian Federation represented by the Ministry of Transport. GTLK holds double-B ratings from Fitch Ratings и Moody’s agencies and an A+(RU) national rating from ACRA. As of 30 June 2019, leasing portfolio of GTLK totals RUB 900 billion.

    Related link:

    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Aleksia of Project RSD59 >>>>

    Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard hosts launching ceremony for the RSD59 series MS Pola Marina>>>>

Другие новости по темам: Krasnoye Sormovo, shipbuilding, STLC, Pola Rise  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 4

15:49 TransContainer developes track capacity at Zabaikalsk container terminal
15:45 PSA and HMM launch joint venture for container terminal operations in Singapore
15:01 New Swiss tunnel improves North-South rail connection with port of Rotterdam
14:56 Australia’s new icebreaker arrives at Damen’s shipyard for final fit-out
14:54 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Miropia, last ship of RSD59 design series
14:02 Wilhelmsen and Hyundai Glovis deepen ties with wide-ranging new agreement
13:50 Nuclear-powered icebreaking container ship Sevmorput arrives in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
13:31 Massterly to operate two zero-emission autonomous vessels for ASKO
13:01 China's new legislation intends to achieve zero importation of solid waste into China by the end of 2020
12:48 Rosmorport's sailing training ship Khersones accepts new cadets aboard
12:31 Van Oord’s heavy lift vessel Svanen completes installation works for Danish Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind farm
12:03 NQBP applies for 10-year maintenance dredging permits for the Port of Weipa
11:47 Kalmar and Marsa Maroc continue long-term collaboration with new RTG order
11:27 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs fell by 3% in 8M’20
11:02 Port of Vancouver overall cargo through the port decreased by 1.1% to 71.7 million metric tonnes in H1 2020
10:54 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping updates rules on automation equipment
10:25 IMO, ILO and FAO launch new fishing vessel safety publication
10:11 RF Government recommends candidates for United Shipbuilding Corporation BoD
09:48 Bunker prices are decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:30 Decrease of oil prices accelerates
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 3
08:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 04

2020 September 3

18:35 Port of Melbourne extends partnership with Foodbank Victoria
18:09 Port of Gdansk marked by Rzeczpospolita Eagle Award
18:07 DNV GL awards GASA to HHI for a centreline oil-tight longitudinal bulkhead
17:44 Austal USA delivers 12TH expeditionary fast transport to US Navy
17:18 BC Ferries receives prestigious environmental leadership awards
16:52 Lotos shipyard starts cutting steel for self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers of Project 93.159
16:30 Russian Fishery Company starts its fleet renewal
16:05 Gazpromneft Marine Lubricants carried out the first bunkering in the port of Hong Kong
15:56 Bahri boosts dry-bulk fleet with addition of newbuild Alanood
15:21 SCHOTTEL to equip two shallow-draft AHTS vessels for demanding operations
15:16 RINA tests the potential of Digitalisation expansion
15:03 MABUX releases weekly bunker review
14:47 Launchpad for Angara carrier rocket delivered close to Vostochny Cosmodrome
14:12 Kalmar’s cost-efficient Essential reachstackers selected for CRIntermodal’s terminals in China
13:33 Bunker prices recover at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:01 PrimeServLab extends scope of engine-fluid analyses
12:38 Reconstruction completed on Volga-Don Shipping Canal
12:01 Boskalis’ versatile and specialized fleet required for two exceptional transport and installation projects
11:36 Rosmorport completed dredging in Bolshoy Kamen bay for SC Zvezda
11:11 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes the acquisition of KGH Customs Services
10:41 AS Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for August 2020
10:39 Joint R&D starts for practical application of ammonia-fueled tugboat
10:16 Tallink Grupp begins extensive reorganisation and continues with adjustment measures in group companies
09:50 Crew of the Knyaz Vladimir cruise liner awarded commendations for professional actions in emergency situation
09:32 Oil prices are fluctuating
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 03
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 2
08:47 Ports of Stockholm, Hutchison Ports Stockholm, Mälarhamnar and Wallenius Marine form partnership to launch inland shipping between Stockholm Norvik Port and Mälarhamnar ports

2020 September 2

18:51 Tanger Med is the 35th container port in the world in 2019
18:06 Van Oord successfully laid TenneT’s first sea cable for TenneT’s ‘Dutch Offshore Grid’
17:50 Two workboats with hybrid engine package arrived at the seaport of Vanino
17:36 dship Carriers appointed by G2 Ocean to be sales agent for Japan’s plant and project cargo segment
17:25 A series of “All Russian ferries” webinars begins on September 16
17:06 PSA Antwerp and PSA Breakbulk launch new ‘log handling concept’ at the port of Antwerp
16:42 Two major breakbulk shipping companies join forces
16:09 "HMM HAMBURG" makes its first call in Hamburg
15:48 Turbine installation Borssele 1 & 2 successfully completed deploying DEME Offshore’s unique sister vessel solution
14:49 Marine Façade to offer berthing to a wide range of ships