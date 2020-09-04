2020 September 4 14:02

Wilhelmsen and Hyundai Glovis deepen ties with wide-ranging new agreement

Signing an ambitious and comprehensive MOU, the two companies will exchange expertise and competency to improve existing technology and service areas, along with looking for new opportunities to shape the future of the maritime industry.



This new phase of a business relationship, which has been in place since 2004 will see Wilhelmsen and Hyundai Glovis work together practically to explore both short, and longer-term opportunities. For example, the agreement highlights a shared focus on opportunities within the global gas shipping market, along with conducting research into alternative vessel fuels, such as Liquefied Hydrogen.



With over twenty-five years’ experience in the gas shipping market, Wilhelmsen Ship Management’s expertise, managing both LNG and LPG vessels will prove invaluable to Hyundai’s growth ambitions in this segment. Helping to strengthen ship safety management, while streamlining operational costs through strategic cooperation and innovation.

Providing specialized management expertise and insights on targeted technical areas, such as ballast water and scrubbers, in addition Wilhelmsen will share several their digital initiatives for potential trial on Hyundai Glovis vessels. Beneficial for both companies, whether it is their vessel performance monitoring system, digital mooring application, or onboard IT infrastructure, Wilhelmsen will be able to benchmark and refine their innovations alongside a willing partner.

In addition to ship management services and digital initiatives, Hyundai Glovis will also look for opportunities to cooperate with Wilhelmsen’s agency division to achieve operational efficiencies across their global port operations.