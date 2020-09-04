2020 September 4 13:01

China's new legislation intends to achieve zero importation of solid waste into China by the end of 2020

The government of the People's Republic of China has announced legislation which relates to“the Prevention and Control of Solid Waste Pollution” and which intends to achieve zero importation of solid waste into China by the end of 2020, Ocean Network Express said in its release.

This regulation is applicable to all solid waste materials such aswastepaper, waste plastics, waste metals&waste chemicals, amongst others. The China authorities have advised that any violation of the revised regulations will result in a Customs ordered return of shipment and it is also possible that a fine may be imposed. In order to ensure full & timely compliance with this legislation, ONE will stop accepting bookings of solid waste cargo into China with effect from allsailingswith an estimated cargo arrival date of 15 November 2020 (or later).