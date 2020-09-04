2020 September 4 10:11

RF Government recommends candidates for United Shipbuilding Corporation BoD

The recommended candidates are to be included into list of nominees for voting

The Government of the Russian Federation has recommended candidates for the Board of Directors of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). The document dated 31 August 2020 (No2212-р) has been published on the official portal for legal information.



According to the document, the list of recommended candidates includes all the current USC BoD members.



Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) is instructed to ensure inclusion of the candidates according to the established procedure into list of nominees to be voted to the Board of Directors and to the Audit Commission of United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC.



USC BoD currently numbers 11 members. Georgy S. Poltavchenko is the Сhairman of the Board of Directors. Among USC BoD members are, Chief Executive Officer of USC Аlexei L. Rakhmanov, First Deputy CEO of Rostec Vladimir V. Artyakov and First Deputy Director General – Chief Engineer of Sovcomflot Igor V. Tonkovidov.



USC BoD also includes Aleksei Y. Krivoruchko, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation; Vitaly A. Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom; Vladimir Y. Pospelov, Board Member of the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation; Vyacheslav V. Ruksha, Deputy Director General - Director of the Directorate of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom; Оleg N. Ryazancev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation; Ilya V. Shestakov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation and Head of the Federal Agency for Fishery; Andrei N. Shishkin, Vice-President of JSC Rosneft Oil Company.



United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

The document is available in Russian >>>>