  • 2020 September 4 09:48

    Bunker prices are decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices continued going down on September 3

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $258 pmt (-$2).

    Average price of MGO - $360 pmt (-$5).

    Average price of ULSFO - $340 pmt (-$5).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  -  $315 pmt (-$2).

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam are going down:

    - IFO-380 НS - $265
    - MGO - $347
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $350
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $317

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunker prices are decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
