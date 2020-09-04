-
Bunker prices are decreasing at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices continued going down on September 3
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $258 pmt (-$2).
Average price of MGO - $360 pmt (-$5).
Average price of ULSFO - $340 pmt (-$5).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $315 pmt (-$2).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam are going down:
- IFO-380 НS - $265
- MGO - $347
- ULSFO 0,1% - $350
- VLSFO 0,5% - $317
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
