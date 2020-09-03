2020 September 3 17:18

BC Ferries receives prestigious environmental leadership awards

Industry peers have again named BC Ferries the winner of two environmental leadership awards and the recipient of a prestigious environmental certification, BC Ferries says in its press release. This summer, the company was honoured with a Blue Circle Award from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, a Green Wave Award from the Prince Rupert Port Authority and Green Marine certification.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of our operations, our ongoing commitment to reducing our environmental footprint has not wavered,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ President & CEO. “BC Ferries operates in some of the most pristine waters in the world. We are honoured to win these awards and receive Green Marine certification recognizing our commitment to improving the environmental sustainability of our operations, from ship to shore.”

This is the third time BC Ferries won a Blue Circle Award from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. The award recognizes industry partners that excel in environmental stewardship and attain the highest level of participation in the port authority’s EcoAction Program and Energy Action Initiative. It also acknowledges a recipient’s voluntary effort to conserve energy and reduce emissions in the Port of Vancouver. Winners of the 11th annual Blue Circle Awards were announced in early June.

For the second year in a row, BC Ferries won a Green Wave Award from the Prince Rupert Port Authority. The award acknowledges BC Ferries’ outstanding participation in the Green Wave environmental incentive program. The program encourages operators to mitigate the impact of their vessels on the water, air and wildlife in and around the port. 2019 Green Wave Awards were also announced earlier this summer.

These awards come at a time when BC Ferries receives Green Marine certification for the sixth consecutive year. Green Marine is a voluntary environmental certification program for ship owners, port authorities, terminal operators, seaway corporations and shipyards. It aims to reduce the environmental footprint of marine operators by promoting a culture of continuous improvement and exceeding regulatory compliance. BC Ferries’ terminals, vessels and shipyard exceed industry standard in a number of areas, including underwater noise, greenhouse gases, spill prevention and environmental leadership.