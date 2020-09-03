2020 September 3 16:52

Lotos shipyard starts cutting steel for self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers of Project 93.159

931,880 tonnes of metal delivered to the shipyard for hull construction



Lotos shipyard (Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has started cutting steel for self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers, says press center of USC .

The works are foreseen by the contract signed by Lotos shipyard and State Transport Leasing Company for construction of four self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers of Project 93.159 for Ob-Irtysh and North-Dvina Basins of IWW.



As IAA PortNews was informed by Vladimir Prudyus, General Director of Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair, keel-laying of the two lead dredgers (with a bucket wheel type agitator and with a cutting head) will be held by Lotos in September 2020.



Dredgers designed by Royal IHC (the Netherlands) are intended for operation in remote areas of Russia’s inland water ways. They will be equipped with application of state-of-the-art technologies.



The company has already received 931,880 tonnes of metal for the hulls and expects additional 86,840 tonnes.



Components of the main technological equipment will be supplied by Royal IHC. The equipment will be assembled at Lotos facilities. Royal IHC will also take part in testing and commissioning of ships.



Key particulars of the dredger of 93.159 design: hull length – 50.00 m; hull with – 11.88 m; depth – 2.97 m; average draft (fully fueled) -1.30 m; dredging depth (max) - 10 m; dredging depth (min) - 2.0 m; performance – 900 cbm/hour.

Issues related to dredging will be discussed at the International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” annually held by IAA PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport in February.

