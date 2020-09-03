  The version for the print

    SCHOTTEL to equip two shallow-draft AHTS vessels for demanding operations

    The German propulsion expert SCHOTTEL has been awarded a contract to supply a total of eight propulsion units to the Turkish Atlas Shipyard, the company said in its release.

    Two Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels, ordered by the Russian company POLAR LLC & POLUS LLC (affiliates of ARK Shipping & ADAMANT) and intended for operations in the Caspian Sea, will be equipped with ice-strengthened controllable pitch propellers and transverse thrusters from SCHOTTEL.

    The two AHTS vessels – named “Polar” and “Polus” – will both be driven by three powerful SCHOTTEL Controllable Pitch Propellers type SCP 65 4-XSG, each with an input power of 1,740 kilowatts. These propulsion systems, featuring a propeller diameter of 2.1 metres and an optimized hub for full feathering mode, are powered by diesel engines. Designed by V Denge Technology, the new vessels will be able to achieve a free sailing speed of 12 knots and an expected bollard pull of 70 tonnes. Outstanding propulsion efficiency SCHOTTEL CP propeller systems are characterized by their outstanding performance in terms of propulsion efficiency and bollard pull.

    The SCP is designed to be both robust and user-friendly, guaranteeing minimum maintenance and thus a long service life. The flexibility and versatility of the SCP allow the propulsion power to be optimally adapted to the required operation profiles of the Russian AHTS vessels at all times. In order to achieve maximum manoeuvrability, these new shallow-water vessels will all be fitted with highly reliable bow thrusters, provided in the form of a SCHOTTEL Transverse Thruster type STT 1 FP (400 kW) installed in each one.

    The bow thrusters will also provide full dynamic positioning to DP 1 standards. Ice Class 1A Super To withstand the harsh conditions of the Caspian Sea, the controllable pitch propellers will be ice-strengthened according to Finnish-Swedish Ice Class 1A Super. The minimum draft of approximately 2.5 metres enables them to operate in shallower parts of the Caspian Sea.

    Undertaking supply duties Ark Shipping & ADAMANT, a Russian group of companies performing river and sea transportation, will take ownership of the vessels. The main functions of the 73.3 metre long and 16.9 metre wide vessels will be to haul, lay, retrieve and lift the anchors of semi-submersible drilling platforms or pipe-laying vessels. In addition to this, they will be able to tow drilling rigs, lighters, other vessels and floating facilities.

    They are also intended to serve as Emergency Response and Rescue Vessels (ERRVs) as well as supply transports. Both vessels are set to be completed by the end of 2021.

    About SCHOTTEL

    The SCHOTTEL Group, with its headquarters in Spay/Rhine, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of steerable propulsion systems for ships and offshore applications. Founded in 1921, the company has been developing and manufacturing azimuth propulsion and complete propulsion systems with power ratings of up to 30 MW for vessels of all sizes and types for 70 years. Around 100 sales and service locations worldwide ensure customer proximity.

