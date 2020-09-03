2020 September 3 14:47

Launchpad for Angara carrier rocket delivered close to Vostochny Cosmodrome

Bulky equipment weighing over 2,000 tonnes delivered to the cosmodrome by the Northern Sea Route

On 3 September 2020, the launchpad and the vacuum system for the Angara carrier rocket was delivered to the berth of Amur Gas Processing Plant, Roscosmos says in a press release.

Phase-by-phase unloading and transportation of the equipment from the temporary berth to the Vostochny Cosmodrome will take four days. The vacuum system of over 9 meters in diameter and bulky components of the launchpad will transported by seven tractor-trailer units with maximum safety precautions.

The transportation will be mainly performed in the night time to prevent hindering the road traffic. The convoy of trucks cover 60 kilometers accompanied by an escort and guards. The launchpad components will be kept in the equipment storage yard of Angara. The assembly is to begin in November according to the schedule approved by Roscosmos.

The vacuum system will be transported to another yard where it will be installed for further operations.

The launchpad and the vacuum system for the Angara carrier rocket left Severodvinsk by Barents on 17 july 2020.

