2020 September 3 18:35

Port of Melbourne extends partnership with Foodbank Victoria

Victoria’s fight against food insecurity is set to receive a much-needed boost, following the signing of a new three-year agreement between the Port of Melbourne and Foodbank Victoria. The partnership builds on a 2018-19 commitment through which Port of Melbourne employees donated more than 220 hours and distributed nearly 44,000 meals to vulnerable Victorian communities.

Foodbank Victoria CEO Dave McNamara welcomed the partnership as a big step towards his organisation’s ambition of ensuring all Victorians have access to healthy and nutritious food.

The Foodbank Victoria partnership is part of Port of Melbourne’s social impact and sustainability strategy. As well as supporting community groups, each year the Port of Melbourne’s operations provide more than $4 billion in economic benefit to the local government areas surrounding the port.

Dozens of Port of Melbourne employees will volunteer their time during the next three years to pick and pack tens of thousands of kilos of food. Others will be deployed to distribution points during food drives associated withemergency response. Mr Bourke added: “We’re attuned to the immediate need for increased support due to the COVID-19 health crisis and are ready to deploy our assistance nowto help Foodbank Victoria’s pressure points. We’re also here for the long-haul, ensuring we remain a valued partner of Foodbank Victoria all the way through tothe end of2022.”