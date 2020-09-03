2020 September 3 13:33

Bunker prices recover at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

Global oil prices continue going down after a recent fall

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $248 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $430 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $344.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability. For MGO it is about $40.

Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:

- IFO-380 НS - $285

- VLSFO 0,5% - $345

- MGO - $375

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.