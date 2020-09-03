2020 September 3 11:36

Rosmorport completed dredging in Bolshoy Kamen bay for SC Zvezda

The construction of an access canal involved 7 units of dredging fleet

FSUE Rosmorport says its Far East Basin Branch has completed dredging in the Bolshoy Kamen bay under the contract with OOO Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” for completion of the shipyard’s fourth phase.



The construction of a canal intended for installation of the bateau port (a watertight gate) of the shipyard’s dry dock involved 7 units of the dredging fleet: two dredgers (Sakhalinets and Primorets), four self-propelled hopper barges and a support tug (Vostok). The scope of dredging exceeded 70,000 cubic meters of bottom soil.



As part of the second phase of works the company’s dredging fleet will disassemble the temporary dam of the dry dock and deepen 11,000 square meters the Bolshoy Kamen water area to -12.5 meters at the entrance to the dry dock and to -16 meters in the bay.



The total scope of dredging works exceeds 80,000 cbm of material.



More than 150,000 cubic meters of bottom soil was dumped in the Ussuri bay according to the permit obtained from Rosprirodnadzor.

The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The Shipyard’s order portfolio exceeds 40 vessels (59 vessels including options) at the moment. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including those that had not previously been produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

The construction of SC Zvezda is arranged in two turns. The facilities of the first turn have aready been put into operation: a shipbuilding hall, painting shops, an outdoor heavy outfitting dock with a fleet of unique cranes and an advanced ship transportation system.



