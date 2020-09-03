2020 September 3 14:12

Kalmar’s cost-efficient Essential reachstackers selected for CRIntermodal’s terminals in China

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a deal to supply China United International Rail Container Co., Ltd (CRIntermodal) with a total of seven Kalmar Essential Reachstackers for use at their Kunming, Xi’an and Qingdao rail intermodal terminals. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled to be completed before the end of Q4 2020.

CRIntermodal is a joint venture approved by the Ministry of Commerce and the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China. The organisation’s 12 container terminals – Kunming, Chongqing, Chengdu, Zhengzhou, Dalian, Qingdao, Wuhan, Xi 'an, Urumqi, Ningbo, Qinzhou and Tianjin – are mainly engaged in railway container freight, loading and unloading operations, multimodal transport and warehousing services. Five of the new reachstackers will be delivered to Kunming, one to XI’an and one to Qingdao.

Based on Kalmar's proven G-generation platform, the Kalmar Essential Reachstacker features easily accessible service points to make maintenance quicker and easier, the ergonomically designed Essential cabin that makes driving more comfortable, and a range of standard features to increase the safety of customer operations.

The units delivered to CRIntermodal will have a lifting capacity of 45 tons and they will be fitted with the necessary hardware to enable connection to Kalmar Insight – a performance management tool that turns fleet data into actionable, impactful insights.

