2020 September 3 13:01

PrimeServLab extends scope of engine-fluid analyses

A department of MAN PrimeServ – MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division – PrimeServ Lab performs analyses of such fluids as fuel oil, lube oil, cooling water, lube-oil separator control samples and fuel-oil separator control samples for both stationary and marine four-stroke engines, MAN Energy Solutions said in its release.

Owing to the new fuels types introduced in 2020, PrimeServ Lab has now introduced a fuel-stability analysis of the new types and their compatibility with other fuels. As a result, the so-called p-value has now become part of PrimeServ Lab’s standard, fuel-analysis programme. The scope of diesel-fuel analysis has also been increased with lubricity, biofuel content and ignition delay added to standard reporting.

MAN PrimeServ’s Dr Holger Gehring said: “PrimeServ Lab offers a unique analysis portfolio. Our undisputed competitive advantage is the outstanding knowledge of engines and engine fluids that we have, as an OEM, which enables us to evaluate fluid analyses with great accuracy. In contrast with most other labs, PrimeServLab doesn’t specialise in the analysis of individual fluids but, rather, specialises in the analysis of all engine fluids – to provide a complete picture. Our comprehensive solutions cover all essential fluids and enable us to extend engine-lives and identify potential issues or risks that could cause disruption if unnoticed. This significantly reduces the amount of downtime, damaged equipment and profit losses our customers would otherwise endure.”

Similarly, due to the introduction of SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) catalysts, PrimeServ Lab now also analyses urea solutions to ensure reliable catalyst function in SCR systems.

PrimeServLab offers analyses on a modular basis, comprising six different packages that can be matched to suit individual requirements. Returned samples are analysed and form the basis for a comprehensive report with operational recommendations where applicable.