  The version for the print

  • 2020 September 3 13:01

    PrimeServLab extends scope of engine-fluid analyses

    A department of MAN PrimeServ – MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division – PrimeServ Lab performs analyses of such fluids as fuel oil, lube oil, cooling water, lube-oil separator control samples and fuel-oil separator control samples for both stationary and marine four-stroke engines, MAN Energy Solutions said in its release.

    Owing to the new fuels types introduced in 2020, PrimeServ Lab has now introduced a fuel-stability analysis of the new types and their compatibility with other fuels. As a result, the so-called p-value has now become part of PrimeServ Lab’s standard, fuel-analysis programme. The scope of diesel-fuel analysis has also been increased with lubricity, biofuel content and ignition delay added to standard reporting.

    MAN PrimeServ’s Dr Holger Gehring said: “PrimeServ Lab offers a unique analysis portfolio. Our undisputed competitive advantage is the outstanding knowledge of engines and engine fluids that we have, as an OEM, which enables us to evaluate fluid analyses with great accuracy. In contrast with most other labs, PrimeServLab doesn’t specialise in the analysis of individual fluids but, rather, specialises in the analysis of all engine fluids – to provide a complete picture. Our comprehensive solutions cover all essential fluids and enable us to extend engine-lives and identify potential issues or risks that could cause disruption if unnoticed. This significantly reduces the amount of downtime, damaged equipment and profit losses our customers would otherwise endure.”

    Similarly, due to the introduction of SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) catalysts, PrimeServ Lab now also analyses urea solutions to ensure reliable catalyst function in SCR systems.

    PrimeServLab offers analyses on a modular basis, comprising six different packages that can be matched to suit individual requirements. Returned samples are analysed and form the basis for a comprehensive report with operational recommendations where applicable.

Другие новости по темам: MAN Energy Solutions, PrimeServ Lab  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 September 3

13:01 PrimeServLab extends scope of engine-fluid analyses
12:38 Reconstruction completed on Volga-Don Shipping Canal
12:01 Boskalis’ versatile and specialized fleet required for two exceptional transport and installation projects
11:36 Rosmorport completed dredging in Bolshoy Kamen bay for SC Zvezda
11:11 A.P. Moller - Maersk completes the acquisition of KGH Customs Services
10:41 AS Tallink Grupp reports its statistics for August 2020
10:39 Joint R&D starts for practical application of ammonia-fueled tugboat
10:16 Tallink Grupp begins extensive reorganisation and continues with adjustment measures in group companies
09:50 Crew of the Knyaz Vladimir cruise liner awarded commendations for professional actions in emergency situation
09:32 Oil prices are fluctuating
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sept 03
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 2
08:47 Ports of Stockholm, Hutchison Ports Stockholm, Mälarhamnar and Wallenius Marine form partnership to launch inland shipping between Stockholm Norvik Port and Mälarhamnar ports

2020 September 2

18:51 Tanger Med is the 35th container port in the world in 2019
18:06 Van Oord successfully laid TenneT’s first sea cable for TenneT’s ‘Dutch Offshore Grid’
17:50 Two workboats with hybrid engine package arrived at the seaport of Vanino
17:36 dship Carriers appointed by G2 Ocean to be sales agent for Japan’s plant and project cargo segment
17:25 A series of “All Russian ferries” webinars begins on September 16
17:06 PSA Antwerp and PSA Breakbulk launch new ‘log handling concept’ at the port of Antwerp
16:42 Two major breakbulk shipping companies join forces
16:09 "HMM HAMBURG" makes its first call in Hamburg
15:48 Turbine installation Borssele 1 & 2 successfully completed deploying DEME Offshore’s unique sister vessel solution
14:49 Marine Façade to offer berthing to a wide range of ships
14:25 MOL introduces 'MOL Service Website'
14:02 Throughput of port Azov in 8M’2020 fell by 14% YoY
13:24 A.P. Moller - Maersk announces changes in Ocean & Logistics
13:00 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 7M’2020 fell by 34% YoY
12:46 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:37 Kalmar receives repeat order for hybrid shuttle carriers from the Port of Virginia
12:23 Throughput of Port Vysotsky LLC in 8M’2020 fell by 5.4% Y-o-Y
12:00 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 8M’20 fell by 3.1% YoY
11:35 Igor Fomin appointed as Acting General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard
11:24 The world’s first best-practice standard for Responsible Plastic Management launched
10:14 Port of Valencia invests more than 360 million euros to consolidate the port of Sagunto
09:47 Commercial fishers of Australia asked for feedback on safety equipment requirements
09:34 Oil prices rise amid dollar weakening
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of September 1
09:08 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Sep 02

2020 September 1

18:00 Rosmorport’s crew boat involved as command ship during Black Sea training maneuvers
17:36 Western Baltija Shipbuilding holds steel cutting ceremony for KLAIPĖDA passenger/cargo ferry
17:12 Creon Capital signs MoU with JSW Steel Italy Piombino for upscaling Italy’s logistics and energy sectors
16:57 Sevmorzavod and 13th Black Sea Fleet Repair Plant to be converted into joint-stock companies
16:35 Demonstration project begins for commercialization of vessels equipped with high-power fuel cells
16:19 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:05 APM Terminals Pipavav approves Rs. 7 billion expansion plan
15:33 Yara Marine launches new start-up accelerator program
14:53 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
14:30 Russian Fishery Company launched the Clean Coast Ecological Marathon
14:18 SITC International signs ontract with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for 6 units 1800 TEU container carriers
13:28 Financing launched under the project on construction of coal port “Sukhodol”
12:34 NCSP Group Consolidated Financial and Operating results for 6 months 2020
12:12 Stolt Tankers to purchase five chemical tankers from CTG
11:59 RZD posts a 4-percent decline in loaded freight for Jan-Aug
11:33 World’s first small-scale CO2 capture plant on vessel
11:25 ZIM and Konfidas announce the creation of ZKCyberStar, a new cybersecurity consulting company
11:14 Marketex Offshore Constructions awarded for its Floating Buoy project
10:56 The Port of Magadan visited by the head of Rosmorrechflot
10:33 Specialization training programme delivered for EMSA by WMU
10:10 Seafarer repatriation procedures highlighted as part of in-depth webinar run by Embassy of Indonesia in London
10:08 Royal IHC delivers TSHD GHASHA to NMDC