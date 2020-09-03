2020 September 3 11:11

A.P. Moller - Maersk completes the acquisition of KGH Customs Services

A.P. Moller - Maersk has on 2nd September finalised the acquisition of KGH Customs Services, a pan-European customs services provider, further strengthening its capabilities as an integrated container logistics company, offering end-to-end supply chain solutions to its global customers.



During the remainder of 2020, Maersk and KGH teams will work together on establishing a joint operating model and optimal structure to serve their customer base going forward. Customers will meanwhile continue to interact with their current contacts in both organisations and enjoy the usual level of service.

Lars Borjesson, CEO of KGH, will going forward lead the combined customs related activities of both KGH and Maersk in Europe.

About A.P. Moller –Maersk

A.P. Moller -Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs about 80,000 people.

About KGH Customs Services

KGH is a leading European Customs Services specialist that optimises customers’ trade and customs management through innovative strategy and compliance, operations and digital services.