2020 September 3 09:50

Crew of the Knyaz Vladimir cruise liner awarded commendations for professional actions in emergency situation

The crew of the Knyaz Vladimir cruise ship (ship owner - Black Sea Cruises LLC) was awarded commendations for professional actions during an emergency, Rosmorport says in its press release. On July 8, a powerful downpour hit Sochi. A squally wind led to a break of the mooring ropes at the Knyaz Vladimir liner, and the ship began to move away from the terminal. The ship's crew responded instantly: they turned on the engines, turned the ship around and again moored it in the harbor of the Seaport of Sochi.

30 people were awarded with commendation. “For the professionalism, vigor and fortitude shown on July 8, 2020, on the prevention and elimination of negative consequences of weather conditions during a tornado in the Seaport of Sochi,” the document says.

The general director of the ship-owner company Black Sea Cruises Viktor Glukhovshchenko expressed gratitude to the crew for completing an important task in an emergency.

Regular nautical communication between Krasnodar Region and Crimea was resumed by Black Sea Cruises in 2017 on behalf of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The company is the owner of the liner Knyaz Vladimir, which was also specially purchased for cruises on this sea line connecting Russian seaports.

The liner Knyaz Vladimir is a comfortable nine-deck motor cruise ship. Its length - 142 m, width - 21.9 m, sail height - 32 meters. The liner is going at a speed of 16 knots, about 29 km/h. The cruise liner’s room fund is 300 guest cabins. The crew consists of 250 people. During the cruise seasons in 2017, 2018 and 2019, the liner carried more than 16.000 passengers.