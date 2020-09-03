-
Oil prices are fluctuating
Oil prices declined by 0.02%-0.2%
As of September 3 (08:23 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures price declined by 0.2% to $44.34 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined by 0.02% to $41.5 per barrel.
OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.