2020 September 3 08:47

Ports of Stockholm, Hutchison Ports Stockholm, Mälarhamnar and Wallenius Marine form partnership to launch inland shipping between Stockholm Norvik Port and Mälarhamnar ports

Ports of Stockholm, Hutchison Ports Stockholm, Mälarhamnar and Wallenius Marine have built a unique partnership to launch inland shipping between Stockholm Norvik Port and the strategically positioned Mälarhamnar ports of Västerås and Köping, Ports of Stockholm said in its release.

Ports of Stockholm’s all-new freight port, Stockholm Norvik Port, opened in May in a location that offers new opportunities for efficient and sustainable transportation in the expanding Stockholm and Mälardalen region. At the same time, the Mälarhamnar ports are conducting substantial expansion projects that will enable them to handle larger freight volumes. The development project designed to establish inland shipping, is being conducted by Mälarhamnar, Ports of Stockholm, and Hutchison Ports Stockholm in collaboration with Wallenius Marine.



90 percent of all imported goods arrive in Sweden by sea, with the majority destined for the greater Stockholm region.



Stockholm Norvik Port is located closer than any other container terminal to what is, by far, Sweden’s biggest consumption area, and also offers a shorter route to the open sea than any other east coast port.



Transporting the goods by sea directly to Stockholm Norvik Port, and then on to the Mälarhamnar ports via Lake Mälaren, will offload the currently heavily congested road and rail networks, and will consequently help bring about a more sustainable transport network within the greater Stockholm region.