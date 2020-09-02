2020 September 2 17:25

A series of “All Russian ferries” webinars begins on September 16



IAA PortNews resumes its free of charge webinars from September 16 with a series of four on-line events dedicated to the ferries of Russia.

“All Russian ferries” webinars expected to last 1.5-2 hours each will cover the technical and economical aspects of cargo/passenger ferry market within the four maritime basins: the Far East, Caspian, Baltic and Black Sea ones. The discussion will focus on economic and logistic prerequisites of the market development as well as the recent development of ferry lines in Russia and development of international transport corridors.

Traditionally, the key speaker at the webinars will be Gennady Yegorov, Professor, head of Marine Engineering Bureau. Heads of companies operating ferries and terminals, shipyards and regional authorities are invited to participate. Among the confirmed speakers are representatives of Rosmorrechflot (Federal Marine and River Transport Agency) and FSUE Rosmorport.

The events schedule:

September 16, 10 a.m.: “All Russian ferries. Far East basin”

September 30, 12 a.m.: “All Russian ferries. Caspian basin”

October 14, 12 a.m.: “All Russian ferries. Black Sea basin”

October 28, 12 a.m.: “All Russian ferries. Baltic basin”

The event videos will be available on our portal and on YouTube.

In April 2020, IAA PortNews and Marine Engineering Bureau launched a series of industry-focused webinars dedicated to the development of sea and river transport. Each of the eight webinars gathered 60 to 100 experts with videos numbering more than 10,000 views.

