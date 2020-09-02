2020 September 2 17:36

dship Carriers appointed by G2 Ocean to be sales agent for Japan’s plant and project cargo segment

dship Tokyo has officially been appointed Japanese Sales Agent for G2 Ocean, a world-leading shipping operations company with headquarters in Bergen, Norway, the company said in its release.

dship Carriers will help to establish and grow G2 Ocean’s position within the Japanese shipping industry, especially focusing on the plant and project cargo segment.



G2 Ocean was launched in 2017 and has a strong international presence. It is a joint venture of two of the world’s largest companies, Gearbulk and Grieg Star, owning open hatch ships. Its fleet comprises 100 open hatch and 25 conventional bulk vessels between 23,500 and 73,300 deadweight tons. G2 Ocean’s fleet is among the largest in the world of open hatch gantry crane and jib crane vessels with lifting capacity of up to 150 metric tons.

The company serves 32 trade routes on six continents and makes over 4,000 port calls in more than 70 countries each year. The main commodities transported by G2 Ocean are wood pulp and other forest products, aluminum, steels, granite, and industrial minerals. In addition to its headquarters in Bergen, G2 Ocean has local presence in 14 locations worldwide.